UPDATED COVID-19 DIRECTION FOR NON-ESSENTIAL BUSINESS and OTHER ACTIVITIES

Today (15 Apr 2020 11:45am) the State Coordinator made a new Direction providing an update relevant to wineries, cellar doors, breweries and distilleries.

PREVIOUSLY: In March 2020, the State Coordinator made a Direction under the Emergency Management Act 2004 to limit business activities to certain wineries and cellar doors.

As has been previously highlighted, all Directions are reviewed on a regular basis because our overall key objective is to work in partnership with the community and businesses during these challenging times.

It needs to be emphasised that these Directions have been put into place after extensive consultation with the Chief Public Health Officer and are made with the aim to prevent the spread of COVID-19 ensuring that the South Australian Health System has the capacity to care for those affected.

The Emergency Management (Non-Essential Business and Other Activities No 3) (COVID-19) Direction 2020 has been revoked and replaced by the Emergency Management (Non-Essential Business and Other Activities No 4) (COVID-19) Direction 2020. This new Direction comes into effect on 15 April 2020 at 11:00 am.

The new Direction now aligns wineries, cellar doors, breweries and distilleries with restrictions currently in place for hotels, restaurants and similar businesses. This means wineries, cellar doors, breweries and distilleries can sell alcohol, food or other products on a take away basis from the premises.

Tastings of any kind are not permitted and consumption of any produce, alcohol or food is not permitted on site.

Social distancing restrictions for people attending wineries, cellar doors, breweries and distilleries remain unchanged and must be complied with.

Members of the public and business operators are urged to read the Direction in full, which can be found here: www.sa.gov.au/covid-19

If you require further information you can call the SA COVID-19 Information Line on 1800 253 787 between the hours of 8am to 8pm seven days a week or go to the SA Health website at www.sahealth.sa.gov.au or www.sa.gov.au/covid-19