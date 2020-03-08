A MIGRANT’S SON by MICHAELA BURGER

Michaela says: “I’ve always wanted to write a show about my Dad, Luke Lucas.

Anyone that knows him or the Lucas family from Coober Pedy understands his uniqueness and his incredible passion, resilience and drive in life. I wanted to capture his story and uncover the background as to why Luke is the way he is.”

Igniting memories of a story that millions of Australians can relate to, Michaela Burger pays tribute to her Greek migrant family and hard-working, fun-loving larrikin father, Luke, in A MIGRANT’S SON. From early morning deliveries for the family bakery at age seven, down opal mines in Coober Pedy at age 16 and opening a chain of discount supermarkets in Adelaide, Luke’s road was not one for the faint-hearted.



Featuring original songs and live band, including piano and bouzouki, Michaela tells her family story with poignancy and comical aplomb.



“I’ve always wanted to write a show about my Dad, Luke Lucas,” Michaela said. “Anyone that knows him or the Lucas family from Coober Pedy understands his uniqueness and his incredible passion, resilience and drive in life. I wanted to capture his story and uncover the background as to why Luke is the way he is. Working for the family bakery in Adelaide at age seven, opal mining in Coober Pedy from age 16, then opening Mick Lucas and Sons Supermarket in Coober Pedy with his father, Dad’s motivation was always to provide for the family because – as we learn in A Migrant’s Son – ‘The Family is Everything’. Despite this story journeying through the lives of my great grandparents, Mary and Mick Lucas and Luke and Helen Lucas, it is a universal story that all can relate to.”



She added: “Performing this show in particular to regional South Australia is very important to me, as I was born and raised in Coober Pedy, and I feel that it’s important to bring the arts into the regions.” Described by Australia’s leading lady of cabaret Kate Ceberano as an “asset to the cabaret community”, Michaela is the recipient of the award for Best Cabaret Adelaide Fringe 2016, winner 2015 International Cabaret Contest and Helpmann Academy Award nominee.



In addition to touring extensively with her hit show Exposing Edith (the life and songs of Edith Piaf), her most recent performing credits include Can You hear Colour? (Patch Theatre/2018 Adelaide Festival), Rumpelstiltskin (State Theatre SA/Windmill Co.) and Brel: The Immortal Troubadour (2017 Adelaide Cabaret Festival).

A MIGRANT’S SON – COOBER PEDY DRIVE IN| April 4 |9pm