POLICE ALERT: DO YOU RECOGNISE ANY OF THESE ITEMS SEIZED AT PORT AUGUSTA?

12 July 2019 3:20pm

Police have seized some property and are trying to identify the owner(s).

On Friday 12 July, Port Augusta Police attended a second hand dealer in the township and seized nine rings, a pendant, a HP notebook laptop and carry bag and a Viper 29 piece drill bit set. The property is suspected of having been stolen.

Anyone who recognises any of these items as theirs is asked to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or contact Port Augusta Police on 86485020.