DISTRIBUTION OF ELECTION BALLOTS PAPERS (SOUTH AUSTRALIA)

General announcement – from Electoral Commission.

Voting packs for the 2018 Council elections will be mailed out to all eligible voters from this coming Monday, 22 October 2018.

A total of 1,208,732 packs will be distributed next week.

“Due to the large number of voting packs, the mail out will be staggered through the week,” Electoral Commissioner, Mr Mick Sherry said.

Anyone who does not receive their voting pack by Monday 29 October, should call Electoral Commission SA on 1300 655 232.

“We urge everyone to fill out and return their voting papers as soon as they receive them, to make sure their vote counts,” Mr Sherry said.

There are 664 total positions up for election. Forty-eight positions did not require voting as the number of candidates nominating for those elections did not exceed the number of positions. One election received no nominations.

Of the 230 possible elections, 206 will be contested.

Voting closes 5pm, Friday 9 November 2018.