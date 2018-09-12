NOMINATIONS CLOSING FOR 2018 COUNCIL ELECTIONS

Nominations close Tuesday 18 September, at 12 noon for the 2018 Council elections.

This is the last chance to nominate, as electors in all councils across the state will soon be

voting for their chosen candidates.

Electoral Commissioner, Mr Mick Sherry, said this is your opportunity to make a difference and represent your local community.

Information about the nomination process is available on the Electoral Commission SA

website at esca.sa.gov.au.

Nominations will be declared shortly after 4pm on Tuesday 18 September 2018 when the

draw for position of candidate names on ballot papers is conducted in each council.

Candidates Handbook available here: https://www.aec.gov.au/elections/candidates/files/candidates-handbook.pdf

