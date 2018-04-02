OPALS STOLEN FROM KI PROPERTY MAY BE OFFERED FOR SALE!

South Australian Police are investigating the theft of a large quantity of opals and fossils from a home at Kangaroo Island in the states south.

Thieves broke into a residence on Vivonne Street Kangaroo Island and stole a large number of opals together with some fossilised squid tubes that were contained in a wooden chest and a maroon briefcase.

The robbery took place sometime between 2pm on Friday 30 March and 10.30am Saturday.

If anyone has any information about this incident or may have been offered opals for sale, they are urged to call Crime stoppers on 1800 333 000 (you can remain anonymous) or the Police Assistance Line on 131444.