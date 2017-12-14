COUNCILLOR MISCONDUCT AT COOBER PEDY – FINDINGS

The referral [for this case] arose out of a report made to the Office for Public Integrity.

It is alleged that during a confidential meeting of the District Council of Coober Pedy on 19 January 2016, Cr Paul Reynolds failed to declare and appropriately deal with an interest in a motion that the council execute a Power Purchase Agreement with an energy supplier, Energy Generation Pty Ltd.This issue concerns an alleged breach of clause 3.13 of Part 3 of the Code of Conduct for

Council Members (the Code). Failure by a council member to comply with Part 3 of the Code constitutes misconduct. Contravention or failure to comply with the Code also constitutes grounds for a complaint under Chapter 13, Part 1 of the Local Government Act 1999, which, if substantiated, is a ground for disciplinary action.

I have therefore considered this matter under section 5(3)(a) of the ICAC Act, which provides that ‘contravention of a code of conduct by a public officer while acting in his or her capacity as a public officer that constitutes a ground for disciplinary action against the officer’ amounts to misconduct in public administration.

Investigation

My investigation has involved:

 assessing the information supplied to my Office

 seeking a response from the council

 seeking and considering a response from Cr Reynolds

 seeking further information from Cr Reynolds

 seeking and considering a response from Cr Boro Rapaic

 considering:

o the Local Government Act

o the Associations Incorporation Act 1985

o the Code

 preparing a provisional report and seeking the views of Cr Reynolds and the council

 considering an additional complaint raised with my Office and seeking the views of that complainant about my provisional report

 preparing this final report

READ THE OMBUDSMAN’S FINDINGS HERE: http://www.ombudsman.sa.gov.au/wp-content/uploads/District-Council-of-Coober-Pedy-Failure-to-declare-a-conflict-of-interest.pdf