A man has died following a crash near Mimili yesterday evening.

At 7.30pm on Thursday 30 March, police were travelling along Umuwa-Chandler Road, north west of Mimili, when they came across a car rollover on the side of the road.

Police provided first aid to the driver, but the 44-year-old man from Indulkana died at the scene.

Major Crash investigators will be attending the scene today.

The death brings the state’s road toll to 17 compared with 19 at the same time last year.

31 Mar 2017 6:30am