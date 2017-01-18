FUND MY IDEA VOTING CLOSES FRIDAY!

Voting for the Whyalla and Central Outback round of Fund My Idea closes on Friday 20 January at 5pm.

Whyalla, Coober Pedy and Roxby Downs residents are encouraged to have their say on what projects will provide the greatest benefit in the area.

Up to $50,000 is available for local projects suggested and voted on by the community.

The top-voted ideas will then be considered for the $50,000 funding on offer through the Fund My Idea program.

The Coober Pedy and Oodnadatta areas have three ideas that are 1.) Funding for shade infrastructure for the Kupi Kupi Gliding Club. 2.) Funding to purchase new airconditioners for the Oodnadatta Community hall which is used for the local Youth group reformed after 4 years. 3.) Supply of 2 lookout telescopes, 8 backed seats and 4 rubbish bins and the installation of electrical supply for the telescopes and concrete pads for the telescopes, seating and rubbish bins at the Big Winch in Coober Pedy

Kupi Kupi Gliding Club Vice-President Jayden Watts said, “Coober Pedy’s gliding club offers people an opportunity to learn to fly cheaply as well as offering visiting glider pilots an opportunity to fly in uncongested airspace with fantastic views.”

“In March 2013 we finally received title to our land, 9kms south of Coober Pedy, after years of negotiation,” said Jayden.

“The thermals are such that we have fantastic gliding conditions here and should become a significant tourist attraction for the region while at the same providing a much needed activity for local youth”, he said.

The Whyalla and Central Outback Fund My Idea follows the recent Country Cabinet held during late November.

The Country Cabinet Fund My Idea program forms part of the State Government’s Regional Development Fund which is designed to drive the growth of the State’s regions.

Fund My Idea supports communities that host Country Cabinet meetings through projects which will assist regional economic and social needs, and benefit the wider community.

$50,000 is available to each area that holds a Country Cabinet.

Acting Regional Development Minister Martin Hamilton-Smith said, “Fund My Idea is all about giving locals a say in where they would like to see funding in their region spent, and what will have a positive impact on the community.”

“We want the community more involved in Government decision making, and I thank everyone who has put a lot of time and effort into their ideas.”

“We have ten varied ideas online for voting and I encourage residents in Roxby Downs, Whyalla and Coober Pedy to cast their vote. I look forward to seeing which projects capture the public’s imagination.”

VOTE HERE: https://yoursay.sa.gov.au/fmi_rounds/whyalla-and-central-outback