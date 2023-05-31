STILL TIME TO CLAIM YOUR FOX BOUNTY

Over 16,000 fox scalps have been claimed from South Australian farmers through the Fox Bounty program in an aim to help cull the pest and further support drought-affected famers.

Established in August 2021, the $220,000 program was introduced to provide a $10 payment for each fox destroyed.

Bounty collection events have been held every few months across the state, particularly during Autumn and Spring.

Since the inception of the program, 30 Fox Bounty collection events have been held across the state, including seven events this month at Clare, Peake, Barmera, Keith, Kingston, Tantanoola and Naracoorte.

The Bounty collection events have also provided the Department of Primary Industries and Regions (PIRSA) staff with the opportunity to discuss control options not just for foxes but also other invasive species including feral deer, rabbits, and pigs.

With more than 16,000 scalps collected through 119 producers; 208 claims have been made as a result of the program. Most of the scalps have been submitted primarily from the state’s agricultural regions with the majority (around 70%) coming from the Limestone Coast.

Nearing the estimated completion of the program, PIRSA will provide an evaluation to help guide possible future options.

Current Australian distribution: Red foxes were introduced into Australia in the 1850s and have spread across 76% of the continent…

More information and updates on collection bounty days are detailed on the PIRSA website at http://www.pir.sa.gov.au/fox-bounty

Clare Scriven MLC said, “This program has been incredibly well supported across our state and has enabled a prompt and efficient pest management opportunity for primary producers.”

“The Malinauskas Labor Government understands the importance and risks associated with biosecurity in South Australia, and this program has been a part of a series of projects to assist in supporting our strong agriculture industry.”