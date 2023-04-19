AUCTION:  SALE OF LAND AT COOBER PEDY FOR UNPAID RATES

The District Council of Coober Pedy is selling properties for unpaid rates according to Section 184 of the Local Government Act 1999 (SA).

The auction will take place on Wednesday 3 May 2023. The auction will start at 11:00 a.m. (ACST). A property cannot be purchased through Council before this date.

The Auction will be at the Desert Cave Conference Room, Lot 1 Hutchison Street, Coober Pedy, SA, 5723 and online.

ONLINE: If you wish to bid during the auction (online or in person), you must register before Tuesday 2 May 2023, 5pm by completing a bidder registration form and send back to dccp@cpcouncil.sa.gov.au.

REGISTER FOR ZOOM: Click here to register to receive the Zoom link to bid online.

FACTSHEET: For the factsheet regarding the process, click here.

The list of properties for sale can be found below ( please note that the list is subject to change until the day prior to the auction ). :

For any information regarding the properties please contact Warren Andrews, Andrews Property, on 0418 700 600 or via email warren.andrews@andrewsproperty.com.au or follow this link for the realestate.com.au link.