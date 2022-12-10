COOBER PEDY’S CFS FIGHTS STRUCTURE FIRE IN SCORCHING SUMMER HEAT

Structure fire at Van Brugge Street Coober Pedy on Saturday 10 December, where one firefighter was treated for heat exhaustion in 40 – 42C heat

Sat 10 Dec 2022 @ 12.22



Coober Pedy CFS Brigade assisted by local SES responded to a structure fire in a small shack on Van Brugge Street today, as temperatures at the Opal Mining town hit 40C which was expected to reach 42C during the afternoon.



Acting Captain Matthew Corner said, “The first truck was out the door within 8 minutes of the call. The second appliance arrived at the scene shortly afterward. The CFS had a total crew of 5 on board.”



“We would like to thank the SES for their able assistance with rehab and water supply; and likewise SAPOL for their assistance with the first arriving crew.

The Granny Flat /Shack was well alight when crews arrived,” said Acting Captain Matthew Corner.



Today’s hot weather has led to one firefighter being treated by SA Ambulance Service for heat exhaustion.



The structure was unable to be saved, with an estimated loss of $40K. Fire Investigators are being called to the scene



This is a timely reminder for all South Australians to remain aware if using machinery or cooking around the house.

The Coober Pedy Community is very proud of the dedication and commitment of all of the Emergency Services crews, predominantly volunteers, along with other contributing agencies.