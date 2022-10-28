FUNERAL SERVICE OF KATHLEEN BURNS WILL LIVESTREAM ON FRIDAY 28 OCTOBER AT 11AM

DEATH NOTICE BURNS, Kathleen Anne

With deepest sorrow, the Burns family wish to announce the passing of Kathleen Anne Burns

5-9-1942 ~ 18-10-2022 Aged 80 Years

Beloved wife of Peter Brien Burns

Loved Mum of Peter (d), Ann and Susan

Adored Grandmother, Sibling, Great Grandmother, and Aunty to many.

Family and friends are respectfully informed that Kathleen’s funeral service will take place on Friday October 28th, 2022 at 11am.



All are welcome to attend via Livestream.

The stream can be found online at http://www.williamsfunerals.com.au



The family wish to thank everyone for their love and support at this time.



