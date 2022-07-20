GEOFF BROCK MP TO VISIT FAR NORTH COMMUNITIES THIS WEEK

Minister Geoff Brock at the SA Arid Lands office in Port Augusta with General Manager, Jodie Gregg-Smith and Chair, Ross Sawers

Far North residents are invited to help shape the future of South Australia’s outback.

Nominations are now open for positions on the Outback Communities Authority, giving South Australians living in the outback an opportunity to provide leadership to help shape the future of outback communities.

Three positions commencing on 1 October 2022, are open for nomination to all people who have an interest in supporting and developing South Australia’s outback region.

The Outback Communities Authority (OCA) is a statutory body that articulates the views, interests and aspirations of outback communities and people. It works to coordinate and champion improvements to public services and facilities in the outback.

The OCA has jurisdiction over almost two-thirds of South Australia not covered by local councils. It serves about 3,000 people residing in numerous small communities, service locations, and pastoral and farming properties.

While nominations are welcome from anyone interested in progressing a strong and vibrant outback, applicants who live in or run businesses in the outback, or who play an active role in an outback community are strongly encouraged to apply. OCA members are remunerated as well as reimbursed for travel costs.

The OCA comprises of seven members appointed for a term of up to three years. Ms Jan Ferguson OAM has been appointed as an OCA member and will act as interim chair for three months to provide experienced leadership during this nomination period.

Ms Ferguson brings extensive professional experience in supporting Aboriginal people, outback communities and businesses to this role, along with experience as an OCA member. Nominations for the OCA close COB, Friday 12 August 2022.

For more information and to nominate visit: oca.sa.gov.au

Geoff Brock, Minister for Local Government said, “This week, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday I have the privilege of traveling into the state’s far north and outback, visiting many communities across the region including Andamooka, William Creek, Yunta, Leigh Creek and Marree amongst other stops.”

“I’ll be meeting with locals and community leaders to hear their ideas and listen to the issues that are important in their communities, as well as inspect the progress of repair works to outback roads following extensive flooding earlier this year.”

“I’ll also be spreading the word and strongly encouraging outback South Australians to get involved in the management and direction of their communities by nominating for the OCA.”

“Nominating provides a great opportunity to continue the OCA’s strong leadership, influence decision making, and help to shape the future for the people of South Australia’s outback.”

“Successful nominees will apply their skills and expertise to oversee and guide the directions and priorities outlined in the OCA’s five-year management plan, business plan, and budget.”

Recent OCA Member, Current Chair of Tourism Marketing Committee for Flinders Ranges and Outback, Owner, Innamincka Hotel, Jo Fort said, “I would strongly encourage any outback person to join the OCA as it has repaid the time I’ve put into it in spades.”

Like a lot of people, before my role at the OCA, I had little understanding of the wheels of government. The OCA opened my eyes and gave me opportunities to contribute positively and meaningfully on behalf of my outback community and the outback in general.”

Current OCA member, Chief Executive, Royal Flying Doctor Service, Tony Vaughan said, “The fact that the Royal Flying Doctor Service is prepared to release me from my day job to participate as an OCA member is a significant statement about the importance of the OCA’s work.”