CAR AND CARAVAN ROLLOVER IN FAR NORTH – TOURISTS MUST SLOW DOWN ON DIRT ROADS

If Coober Pedy’s resident heard sirens this morning (Easter Sunday) and saw emergency vehicles tearing out of town, there was car and caravan rollover over near William Creek.

A big shout out for the 4 services; Coober Pedy CFS, Police, SES and Ambos who responded to a car and caravan rollover today 150km from Coober Pedy on the William Creek Road and did not spend Easter Sunday with their families.

Thankfully the passengers and their two dogs were all unharmed in this big and unfortunate accident.

Emergency Services Crews left Coober Pedy at 11.44am (Easter Sunday) and returned at 7.30pm. How grateful are we for this great team of locals who just drop everything and go do it?

CFS Captain, Wayne Borrett told Coober Pedy Regional Times, “With tourism reaching it’s peak, the far north has had no rain and the roads are extremely dry and dusty, so please slow down and drive to the conditions.”

The Coober Pedy Emergency Services also attended a car rollover on the Oodnadatta Track near Allandale Station between Oodnadatta and William Creek on Thursday 18-4-2019.