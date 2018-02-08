DEATH NOTICE: Milan Rako – Opal in the rough!

Milan RAKO

Born 15th April, 1945 Province of Imotski Croatia

Arrived in Australia October, 1967

Passed away suddenly on 29th January, 2018 in Mintabie.

A man of many colours, like the opals that he mined for over 40 years

Legend says that Milan was a man to be reckoned with in his younger years; he was a pioneer in the town of Mintabie; he was the first miner to open-cut mine in Mintabie. As most opal miners it was in his veins.

Nobody will ever know what Milan took out of the ground, but we do know what he gave to all around him.

In his later years he was the best Deda (Grandfather) to Bella, Tore and Mia Zito. He judged their mud pie cakes, made sure they always had a soft drink at the Mintabie Hotel or at home. He taught Bella to drive and Mia made his heart melt with her big brown eyes. Tore being the shy one just took it all in, but listened to every story about his home country Croatia and his beloved mother. Milan was an opal in the rough.

“Deda we will miss you and have many happy memories of time spent with you. Rest in Peace with you muma up in heaven. All our Love.” Bella, Tore and Mia Zito

Respected father-in-law to Frank Zito, “We had our ups and downs in the early years, was a privilege to know you.” Love Frank

“Rest in Peace Milan, we hope that you get your last wish to go back to be with your beloved mother in Croatia.” Love, Michael, Tara, Charlotte and Ana

No farewell words were spoken, no time to say goodbye, you were gone before we knew it and only the gods know why. It is said that they always take the best first. R.I.P Milan; Love Ange and family.

Memorial will be held

at the Mintabie Hotel

on the 9th February 2018 @ 5.00pm