COOBER PEDY: ONE OF EIGHT REGIONAL AIRPORTS AND AERODROMES TO RECEIVE UPGRADES

The State Government will contribute $887,833 towards the following upgrades at eight regional airports and aerodromes as part of its Support Regional Aviation initiative:Renmark Airport $1,084,533 for runway and taxiway reseal and extension

Port Lincoln Airport $225,000 for general aviation apron extension

Naracoorte Aerodrome Airport $120,000 for general aviation apron extension

Mount Gambier Airport $94,200 for construction and sealing car park

Port Augusta $91,360 for perimeter fencing

Whyalla Airport $72,570 for three projects

 Keypad entry for emergency services

 Aircraft tie downs

 Replacement of sonic animal repellers

COOBER PEDY AIRPORT $33,670 for generator installation [being backup generator in case of emergencies]

Kimba Aerodrome $7000 for runway line marking

A recent Australian Airports Association study on the economic contribution and challenges faced by regional airports in Australia showed that many do not have adequate funding to maintain or improve the necessary infrastructure to deliver essential services to regional and remote communities.

The Support Regional Aviation initiative was established by the State Government in 2016 to address this issue. It aims to improve the regulated regional airport and aerodrome network to conform to regulatory requirements, and accommodate changing airline fleets and regional market growth.

It also helps to deliver regional economic and social benefits through improved air services.

Transport and Infrastructure Minister Stephen Mullighan said, “Regional and remote airports and aerodromes are critical pieces of infrastructure for connecting country communities to other regions, to Adelaide and other parts of our vast nation.

“They are vital for emergency and essential services and support the tourism, health, transport and business sectors of regional and remote communities.”

“The significant cost pressures of maintaining these airports and aerodromes to a safe level can pose difficulties for the responsible local authorities.”

“The Support Regional Aviation initiative recognises the importance of these assets, supporting councils and other local authorities with funding to upgrade and maintain airports and aerodromes across the State.”

“Last year the State Government contributed more than half a million dollars towards seven projects across the state and it’s great to be able to help deliver a new round of projects this year.”

Regional Development Minister Geoff Brock said, “People in regional South Australia rely on their local airports, not only for leisure and travel, but to transport their friends and family in emergency situations.”

“Country airports are also the visitor-gateways to some of the most beautiful parts of our state, bringing with them important tourism dollars into regional economies.”

“These funds are a welcome investment into our regions and will provide vital upgrades to these important facilities.”