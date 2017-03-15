CROCODILE HARRY’S ORIGINAL DUGOUT, AND BOB’S HUT NOW LISTED AS STATE HERITAGE PLACES

As at 14 March 2017, the Chair of the South Australian Heritage Council (the Council) formed the opinion that the properties nominated for the South Australian Heritage Register (Register) may meet one or more of the criteria for heritage significance’ under section16 (1) of the Heritage Places Act 19993 (the Act) and believes that this place’… should be protected while an assessment of its heritage significance is carried out’.

Accordingly, it has been provisionally entered as a State Heritage Place in the Register under section 17(2)(b) of the Act.

The state Heritage Place details are:

Crocodile Harry’s Dugout and Bob’s Hut, Shell Patch Water Reserve, Gate 32 Stuart Highway, near Coober Pedy SA 5723.

(CR)5752/792. Section 752. Out of Hundreds (Murlocoppie). Annual Licence: OL 016986, ILUA: Coober Pedy Precious stones Field, ILUA: Antakirinja Area Minerals Exploration, Native Title Determination: SCD2011/001 Antakirinja Matu-Yankunjtirinja)

Anyone has the right to make written representation on whether this provisional entry should be confirmed in the Register (section18 (1) of the Act). If you wish to make written representations, the submission form and Summary of State Heritage Place can be found at the following web page:https://www.environment.sa.gov.au/our-places/Heritage/SA_Heritage_Register/entries-confirmations