UPDATE: POLICE INVESTIGATE DEATH AT WEST BEACH

Police have identified the body of a man found at West Beach yesterday as a 67-year-old from Coober Pedy.

Local resident from Coober Pedy Ms. Caroline Molnar told the Coober Pedy Regional Times that she was notified by the family of Mr. Antonio Karetsian that he had passed away at West Beach yesterday and that the family are grief struck.

Just after 2pm on Thursday 19 January, police were called to West Beach near Military Road and Chetwynd Street, after reports the body of a deceased man had been removed from the water.

Police are not treating the man’s death as suspicious.

Anyone who witnessed the incident are asked to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or online at http://crimestopperssa.com.au