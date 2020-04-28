COOBER PEDY News & Events

REX AIRLINE SCHEDULE COOBER PEDY 6 MAY + 8 MAY 2020

By on ( Leave a comment )

REGIONAL EXPRESS (REX) has recommenced services between Adelaide and Coober Pedy funded by the Federal Government. Funding has only been approved to May 8 and flights will cease if funding is not extended.

Rex will operate
1.) a return service between Adelaide and Coober Pedy on Friday May 1, and
2.) will operate two return flights per week on Wednesdays and Fridays, effective from Wednesday May 6,

Bookings can be made via the normal channels.

Categories: COOBER PEDY News & Events, FAR NORTH News & Events

Tagged as: ,

Published by Coober Pedy Regional Times

South Australian Outback/Regional Newspaper and Community Forum Copyright material - disclaimer applies

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s