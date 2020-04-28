REX AIRLINE SCHEDULE COOBER PEDY 6 MAY + 8 MAY 2020

REGIONAL EXPRESS (REX) has recommenced services between Adelaide and Coober Pedy funded by the Federal Government. Funding has only been approved to May 8 and flights will cease if funding is not extended.

Rex will operate

1.) a return service between Adelaide and Coober Pedy on Friday May 1, and

2.) will operate two return flights per week on Wednesdays and Fridays, effective from Wednesday May 6,

Bookings can be made via the normal channels.