FIRE BAN & FIRE DANGER RATING ADVICE FOR SUNDAY 26 March 2017

TOTAL FIRE BANS have been declared for Sunday, 26 March 2017 in the following Fire Ban Districts:

Northwest Pastoral – Severe

West Coast – Severe



Where Total Fire Bans have been declared, very hazardous fire weather conditions are predicted. The Total Fire Ban will apply for 24 hours from midnight tonight to midnight tomorrow.

The CFS recommends that you implement your Bushfire Survival Plan.

FIRE DANGER RATING

Where fire ban districts have a forecast fire danger rating of Severe, well prepared and actively defended houses can offer safety during a fire.

If you don’t have a plan to ensure your survival, leaving early before a fire starts is your safest option.

In making your plan, you should be aware that in high fire danger conditions, essential services including mains-fed electricity and water supply may not be available due to the prevailing weather conditions.

Landowners are asked to adhere to local harvest codes of practice which are available from your local council. Landowners are also asked to ensure that any burn-off activities conducted today are fully extinguished before midnight tonight.

Agencies are advised to activate their Total Fire Ban procedures in preparation for these predicted fire weather conditions.

For further information contact the Bushfire Information Hotline on 1300 362 361 or visit http://www.cfs.sa.gov.au

Issued at: 16:09 on Saturday, 25 March 2017